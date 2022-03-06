Andhra cops help man with special needs

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Denkada police have won the hearts of people for their humanitarian gesture of helping a man with special needs. Sub-inspector Padmavathi received information that a man with special needs was wandering on the outskirts of Denkada on Saturday. She rushed to the spot along with her personnel.

With the help of locals, Head constable Suresh, constables Ramaraju and Murali bathed him, gave him a hair cut and new clothes before shifted him to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam.