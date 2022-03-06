STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Finally, Andhra Pradesh government releases PRC report

The state government on March 5 released the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission of  Andhra Pradesh 2020.

Published: 06th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday released the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission of  Andhra Pradesh 2020. The commission headed by retired IAS officer Ashutosh Mishra, recommended a fitment benefit of 27% on basic pay for the staff and the government had announced 23% fitment. 

HRA was recommended in five slabs -- 30% of basic pay with a maximum ceiling of Rs 26,000 per month for employees shifting from Hyderabad after bifurcation of state, 22% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 22,500 in cities with a population of above 10 lakh, 20% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 20,000 in cities with a population of above 2 lakh and up to 10 lakh, 14.5% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 20,000 in cities with a population of above 50,000 and up to 2 lakh and the rest of employees at 12% subject to a limit of Rs 17,000. The government agreed to four slabs—  24% (ceiling Rs 25,000) 16% (Rs 17,000), 12% (Rs 13,000), and 10% (Rs 11,000).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh PRC report
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp