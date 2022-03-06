Finally, Andhra Pradesh government releases PRC report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday released the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission of Andhra Pradesh 2020. The commission headed by retired IAS officer Ashutosh Mishra, recommended a fitment benefit of 27% on basic pay for the staff and the government had announced 23% fitment.

HRA was recommended in five slabs -- 30% of basic pay with a maximum ceiling of Rs 26,000 per month for employees shifting from Hyderabad after bifurcation of state, 22% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 22,500 in cities with a population of above 10 lakh, 20% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 20,000 in cities with a population of above 2 lakh and up to 10 lakh, 14.5% of basic pay with a ceiling of Rs 20,000 in cities with a population of above 50,000 and up to 2 lakh and the rest of employees at 12% subject to a limit of Rs 17,000. The government agreed to four slabs— 24% (ceiling Rs 25,000) 16% (Rs 17,000), 12% (Rs 13,000), and 10% (Rs 11,000).