STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Medicos exposed to bitter cold at Ukraine borders for 20 hours

Christie Swarna is a fifth-year MBBS student at Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University in the east European country.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Christie Swarna (third from right) of Chittoor district reached India from Ukraine on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Christie Swarna of Chittoor district, who reached her home from Ukraine on March 4, recalled the anxious moments she faced in the war-torn country and said: “For a moment, I  thought of giving up after waiting for nearly 20 hours at Slovakia border and seeing thousands of Ukrainians and foreign nationals, who have been eagerly waiting to escape from Ukraine.” 

Christie Swarna is a fifth-year MBBS student at Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University in the east European country. The 23-year-old student said, “Though the war bells rang, regular classes continued as usual.” 

“On February 24, the first attack in the Western region happened and the students in the university woke up to the sound of bombs,” she added.

“Only after the Indian Embassy officials asked us to evacuate the university. We decided to leave the country and hired around 25 buses and reached the Slovakia border at 1 am on February 26,” Christie Swarna told TNIE.

“We were exposed to minus degree temperature for nearly 20 hours at the Slovakia border. Many faced difficulty walking for kilometres to find a safe accomodation after crossing the borders,” the student said.

When asked why they chose to reach the Slovakia border instead of the Hungary and Romania borders, Christie Swarna elaborated that they had received information that thousands of students wanting to leave the country were stranded at those borders.

Now that she has safely reached her home, she urged the government to the students’ rescue as uncertainty looms large over their academic year due to the war.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Andhra Pradesh students in Ukraine Indian students evacuation Ukraine Slovakia Border
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp