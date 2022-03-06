No shortage of Central funds to AP, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Andhra Pradesh that there will not be any lapses in cooperation or shortage of funds from the Centre.

The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) being set up at Palasamudram in Anantapur with an outlay of Rs 729 crore is a classic example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of AP, she said.

She made the remarks in response to state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath’s description of AP’s situation post bifurcation with that of Gajendra in Gajendra Moksham episode of Srimad Bhagavatam, when the elephant prays to Lord Vishnu after being caught by a crocodile.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for NACIN at Palasamudram on Saturday, the Union Finance Minister said Buggana’s comments were touching.

PM treats Jagan like a father treats a son: FM

“No one should suffer like Gajendra in Bhagavatam, particularly, a good state like Andhra Pradesh. The Centre is providing all help and cooperation to AP,” she asserted.

She said whenever Buggana and YSRC MPs approach her or other Union Ministers, they are cordially received and every effort is made to address the issue they take to Centre’s notice.

“Whenever Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, the latter always treats him like a father treats a son and extends all help to AP,” she averred.

The Union Finance Minister said NACIN was sanctioned for Anantapur post bifurcation of AP. In April 2015, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled the plaque for NACIN at Palasamudram. Adequate compensation was paid to farmers for the land acquired for NACIN in two villages of Anantapur and the R&R package was implemented effectively.

“NACIN will be like an IAS Academy in Mussoorie and an IPS Academy in Hyderabad. The establishment of NACIN will help in economic development of Hindupur region,” she explained.

The first batch of IRS probationary officers will undergo training at NACIN from September 2023. The academy will function in a full-fledged manner from 2024, the Finance Minister added.

Earlier, Buggana said Anantapur is a drought-prone district, which is next to Jaisalmer in the country in deficit rainfall. The establishment of NACIN in the drought-prone district will help promote development of the region. AP is facing financial stringency post bifurcation, he said and urged the Centre to extend help to the state.