STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Enforcement Bureau seizes 8.25 kg gold at Panchalingala checkpost

The accused were identified as Deva Raju, Selvam Raju, Meyalaga Murugeshan and Kumara Velu hailing from Salem and Venkatesh from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 07th March 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Panchalingala checkpost on National Highway-44 near the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border in Kurnool district has often seen police crackdowns on smuggling of gold, jewellery, diamonds and unaccounted cash.  

On Sunday, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths seized 8.25 kg gold biscuits and 28.5 kg silver biscuits worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash from five passengers travelling in a private bus from Hyderabad to Coimbatore, at the checkpost. 

The accused were identified as Deva Raju, Selvam Raju, Meyalaga Murugeshan and Kumara Velu hailing from Salem and Venkatesh from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. 

Speaking to the media, SEB CI Manjula said: “With the accused failing to submit reliable evidence in their support, we have seized the gold and silver biscuits along with the unaccounted cash. The accused, Venkatesh was dressed in a special jacket carrying gold biscuits. The cash was concealed in sleeper seats in the bus. The seized items and cash have been handed over to the Income Tax and GST officials for further investigation.” 

The SEB sleuths in the span of 20 days, seized 9.634 kg gold, 57-carat diamonds and 28.5 kg silver, besides Rs 2.73 crore unaccounted cash, during checks at Panchalingala checkpost. As per official records, since June 1, 2020 the SEB seized as much as 40 kg gold and 320 kg silver. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchalingala checkpost Gold smuggling Special Enforcement Bureau
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp