Vigilance raids find traders hoarding essential food items, 16 booked

During the raids, a few traders were found to be selling cooking oil over the maximum retail price (MRP), and creating forced scarcity in market by hoarding essentials. 

Published: 07th March 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving several complaints that traders were hoarding essential commodities by taking undue advantage of the Ukraine-Russia war, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), Legal Metrology and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials carried out raids at 126 locations across 13 districts of the State on Sunday. 

During the raids, a few traders were found to be selling cooking oil over the maximum retail price (MRP) and creating forced scarcity in market by hoarding essentials. 

Around 150 teams inspected shops in all major cities and towns of the State and registered 16 cases under 6A of The Essential Commodities Act (1955) against the erring traders. The Legal Metrology department booked 15 cases and FSSAI one against those who did not maintain hygienic conditions in their establishments. 

In Krishna district, the officials inspected wholesale shops in Patamata, One Town and Gollapudi wholesale complex and collected details of the stocks. The traders and dealers were asked to update the stock data every day failing which action in accordance with the law would be initiated. Similarly, wholesale dealers were asked to furnish purchase bills and stock details. 

“Claiming that there is a cascading affect on oil prices due to the Ukraine and Russia war, a few traders are exploiting the public by collecting Rs 30 to Rs 50 more on cooking oil over its MRP,” said a senior Vigilance official from the Vigilance department. The officials added the raids will continue and warned the traders not to indulge in illegal practices. 

Raids carried out in major towns, cities

Around 150 teams inspected shops in all major cities and towns of the State, and registered 16 cases under 6A of The Essential Commodities Act (1955) against the erring traders. The Legal Metrology department booked 15 cases and FSSAI one against those who did not maintain hygienic conditions in their establishments

