Woman gives birth in doli while being shifted to hospital

The villagers from Kerasingi Guda have to travel at least 5 km by foot to the nearest motorable road at Parasarampuram even for medical emergencies.

Published: 07th March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

​ Nirmala of Kerasingi Guda village in Srikakulam agency being shifted to hospital in a makeshift stretcher on Sunday(Photo I Express )​

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 21-year-old tribal woman gave birth in a doli (makeshift stretcher) while she was being shifted to hospital in Srikakulam agency areas on Sunday. The incident took place in Kerasingi Guda village of Kerasing GP in Meliyaputi mandal in the district. According to sources, Chandanagiri Nirmala (21) developed labour pains on Sunday morning. 

There is no road connectivity to her hilltop village. The villagers have to travel at least 5 km by foot to the nearest motorable road at Parasarampuram even for medical emergencies. After coming to know the plight of Nirmala, her brother Raju called a 108-ambulance and asked the staff to come to Parasarampuram. 

Raju and his family members, along with Asha worker Deepa, took Nirmala in a doli from Kerasingi Guda to Parasurampuram at 9 am. After walking 4 km in the hilltop way, Nirmal’s labour pains became severe. With no other way, the Asha worker performed delivery with the help of Nirmala’s family members in the doli itself. She gave birth to a baby boy. 

After a short break, they again started walking and reached Parasurampuram where a 108 vehicle was waiting. The 108 staff shifted both the baby and mother to Meliyaputi Government Hospital. Now, the duo is under doctor’s observation. Speaking to TNIE, Raju said, “There is no road connectivity to our village. We have been facing so many problems in getting medical assistance. We made several representations to the officials and political leaders on road connectivity, but nobody is responding.”  

Woman gives birth in doli Tribal villages Lack of connectivity
