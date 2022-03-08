STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

For Malika Garg, every day is Women’s Day

Malika Garg has often been described as an official who leaves a lasting impression. Dashing, venturesome are some other words that have become synonymous with her character and working style.
 

Published: 08th March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prakasam SP Malika Garg addressing the media

Prakasam SP Malika Garg (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mother, daughter, wife and a public servant, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, the second woman SP of Prakasam district after Charu Sinha in 2003, has been receiving recognition for her work and public outreach programmes in the district. 

Malika Garg has often been described as an official who leaves a lasting impression. Dashing, venturesome are some other words that have become synonymous with her character and working style.

In a freewheeling chat with The New Indian Express, Malika Garg elaborates on the measures she has taken to ensure safety for women, maintain law and order and prevent road accident fatalities through the initiative 'No Accident Day'.

The 2015-batch IPS officer, who was posted to Andhra Pradesh after her inter-cadre transfer from West Bengal, took charge as Prakasam SP in July, 2021 after serving as Additional SP of Krishna district for a brief period. She said her time as ASP helped her understand the State and the initiatives being implemented by the police department in a better way.

"For us every day is women's day. But today is special as our efforts are being talked about. I perform my duty as an individual and a police officer rather than a female cop. Work is independent of gender, but a woman’s special trait is to maintain balance between work and home," Malika Garg said.

Speaking of her experience in West Bengal, Garg recalled that the initial days of her career were challenging. Her first posting was as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Chandannagar, Seerampur and deputy commandant for Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Paschim Burdwan.

Referring to the work being done under the Disha initiatives, the SP said Prakasam police were able to record 70,000 new registrations of the Disha SOS mobile app in just one month, which is a first of its kind record. 

Explaining how she was able to gain people's trust especially in the rural areas, SP Garg said, "Cracking tough cases like the double murder case in Tanguturu town, counselling rowdy-sheeters, taking women's safety initiatives to their doorsteps and focusing on regular policing helped us gain the trust of public. We are welcoming the women to open up about the atrocities so that we can render justice."

SP Garg also said that their efforts in creating awareness among girls and women in rural areas on their rights resulted in more number of cases being registered. Speaking of some other initiatives that were taken by the police department, Garg said, "We have achieved a 27 per cent drop in road mishap fatalities in the past eight months, thanks to 'No Accident Day'".

Stating that the people of Prakasam are supportive, she added that their initiatives were receiving positive responses from the public.Prakasam police have also launched Disha lucky draw contest which has become a hit among Mahila Police. 

Appreciating the Mahila Police, the SP said, "We started felicitating three Mahila Police every week for their work on the ground. They are playing a key role in bringing the vulnerable sections of the society close to the department."

In the past few years, the percentage of women joining the police force has significantly gone up, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malika Garg Prakasam SP Womens Day IPS officer
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp