Man ends life, TDP leaders allege police harassment, stage dharna

A 39-year-old man, said to be a TDP sympathiser, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his farmland in Srikakulam district on Monday night.

Published: 09th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 39-year-old man, said to be a TDP sympathiser, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his farmland in Srikakulam district on Monday night. The death of Kona Venkatarao, who hailed from Pottangi in Mandasa, took a political turn with local TDP leaders, along with his family, staging a dharna at the Palasa government hospital and alleging that police harassment drove him to suicide. 

Four days ago, Tekkali police registered a criminal case against Venkatarao for threatening YSRC Tekkali constituency in-charge Duvvada Srinivas and a sarpanch candidate in the last panchayat polls, K Appanna.  
Addressing the media, SP Amit Bardar said, “We had registered a criminal case against Venkatarao based on a complaint. He was in Itchapuram when our staff went to his house. He committed suicide due to personal reasons.” The SP refuted the allegations levelled by the TDP. 

