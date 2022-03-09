Our schemes gave women a pride of place in society: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to the empowerment of women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his government has redefined the social welfare delivery system through Direct Benefit Transfer to give them a place of pride in society.

In his address to a largely attended programme at the IGMC Stadium in the city, marking International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said AP has been competing not with other States, but with the nation in empowerment of women socially, economically and politically.

Much to the delight of women attended the event, Jagan who started his speech with a clap, described their presence as a true testimony of his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stating that each and every one of them is a public representative in one way or the other.

“Ayn Rand’s famous quote ‘The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me’ is tangible with full force in the large turnout of my sisters who have seen empowerment like never before in the State and the social, political and economic emancipation of women has been a pioneering path to the entire nation,” he averred.

“Though 33% quota in legislatures has remained a mere slogan in the country since 1993, our government took the path of practical approach and brought out a legislation to provide 50% quota to women in nominated posts and contracts for nominated works.

From Agriculture Market Yard chairpersons to corporation heads and directors, ZP chairpersons to mayors, corporators, ward members to sarpanches, women have more than 50% representation in the State. Among village and ward volunteers, 53% are women and in village and ward secretariats, the strength of women staff is more than 50%, which highlights the women force in our government,” he asserted.

Jagan said the political empowerment of women is reflected in his Cabinet itself with the Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council being women from ST, SC and minorities. He said the government has come up with several schemes like Amma Vodi, which provides aid to women to send her children to school from class 1 to 12 and total fee reimbursement, besides Vasathi Deevena and Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus for pregnant women and YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara.

Women are also being encouraged to become entrepreneurs by roping in banks to provide them loans and big corporates like Reliance, Procter and Gamble and ITC to help them in setting up business units. Kapu Nestham, YSR EBC Nestham and other schemes have started yielding good results.

The government has provided a total of Rs 1.18 lakh crore to women in the State under various welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said

Jagan asserted that crimes against women have come down in the State. The average case investigation time has been reduced from 169 days in the previous regime to 61 now