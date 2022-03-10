Port development: Andhra Pradesh government in acquisition mode

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will acquire 183 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to begin the first phase of port works in Machilipatnam, said Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani). The Minister was speaking at a meeting with State maritime, revenue and survey and land registration officials at the Collector’s Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Venkataramaiah said Machilipatnam port will be constructed in two phases. The government has approved the master plan prepared by Rights Company to construct the port in an area of 3,836.8 acres. Of the total, the first phase of port works will be taken up in 1,926.39 acres and the second phase in 1,910 acres.

Venkataramaiah said that 1,727 acres of government land is available to expedite the first phase of port works and another 183 acres of private land is to be acquired for construction of road and railway network to the port.

Following the Minister’s request, Maritime Board CEO Muralidharan agreed to provide Rs 100 crore within 20 days. On the occasion, District Collector J Nivas said they will finalise the land required for the port and send a report. After receiving the report, Maritime officials will examine the possibility of releasing the funds.

A decision was taken during the meeting to entrust the task of conducting land acquisition to a private agency. Instructions were given to Machilipatnam revenue officials to coordinate with the agency. The Minister asked Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikala Valaven to cooperate in formulating the master plan for the second phase that is to be constructed in 1,910 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. Measures should be taken by the officials concerned to release the funds at the earliest, Venkataramaiah said.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to complete the construction of four berths in the first phase and 12 berths in the second phase. Upon completion of the first phase, 26.12 MT of cargo will be exported and imported through the port.

Once the second phase is completed, an additional 89.85 million tonnes of cargo can be exported and imported through the port. Around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created once the port comes into operation in a full-fledged manner.