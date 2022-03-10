 SKOCH rankings: Andhra Pradesh retains top spot 

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has retained its number one spot in the SKOCH State of Governance rankings for the second consecutive year. The State, which was ranked second in the 2018 rankings, slipped to fourth the next year. It, however, showed splendid improvement in 2020 and acquired the top position.

The SKOCH State of Governance-2021 document, which was released on Tuesday, said the State maintained its number one spot in 2021 as well, and that AP has been a ‘Star’ in the rankings for the fourth year in a row. Star is a category given to the States ranked from 1 to 5.

It is also the only State from southern India to have been given ‘Star’ ratings in 2021. West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the other States.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Telangana improved its performance by securing sixth position from ninth in 2020, thereby getting the ‘Performer State’ ranking.

The report card for 2021 further said the Star States have focussed on agriculture, ease of doing business, power and energy, social justice and security and water.“General administration, health, district governance, police and safety and municipal governance took a back seat in these States,’’ the report added.

It added the share of agriculture in the good governance initiatives taken by the Star States rose to 5.2 per cent from 1.3 per cent. In 2019, the share of agriculture in total good governance initiatives taken in these States stood at 4.7 per cent.“The good governance initiatives related to social justice and security gained primacy in the Star States during the pandemic... No initiative related to this sector was selected for SKOCH State of Governance report ranking in 2020 and 2019,” the report added.

When it comes to education, the good governance initiatives taken in these States increased to 2.4 per cent from 0.3 per cent in 2020. “The performance, however, was lower when compared with the pre-pandemic year 2019, when 3 per cent of the total good governance initiatives in the Star States were related to education,’’ it said.

There has been less focus on urban development-related initiatives during Covid when compared to the pre-COVID period, which rose to 2.4 per cent from 1.0 per cent in 2020. In 2019, it stood higher at 4.3 per cent. Interestingly, innovation related to the health sector also declined in the Star States even the country were reeling under Covid pandemic.

“Only 0.4 per cent of the total good governance initiatives taken in the Star States during 2021 were related to health. In 2020, it stood at 2.7 per cent. Health was among the major focus areas in 2019 as it accounted for 13.6 per cent of the total good governance initiatives.”

