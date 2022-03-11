66,309 job vacancies in AP  government departments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday informed the AP Legislative Assembly that there are 66,309 job vacancies in various government departments.

In a reply to a question on the department-wise details of number of vacant posts and the steps being taken to fill the vacancies, the government informed that out of the total 7,71,177 sanctioned posts, there are 7,04,868 employees (including 5,29,868 regular and 1.75 lakh outsourcing) and the remaining 66,309 are vacant.

The government informed that 1.26 lakh employees have been recruited in Village and Ward Secretariats and 51,488 employees of APSRTC were taken into Public Transport Department.

It was also informed that the government decided to prepare a Job Calendar every year for filling the vacancies.