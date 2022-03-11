STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amul launches milk products in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu A launched Amul fresh milk and curd along with officials of the GCMMF Ltd. 

Published: 11th March 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Amul Gold milk packets

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF Ltd), which sells milk and a range of milk products under the brand name Amul, announced the launch of Amul Fresh Milk and Curd in Vijayawada on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu A launched Amul fresh milk and curd along with officials of the GCMMF Ltd. 

Speaking on the occasion, Babu said milk is being sourced transparently from women dairy farmers in 1,400 villages in the State currently and the number of villages will be increased by another 3,000 in the coming two to three months. The milk procured in Andhra Pradesh was supplied to plants in other States till now. Henceforth, it will be sent to the Amul plant in Nuzvid.

Babu said farmers could get up to Rs 75 per litre in the future and it is the highest ever paid in milk procurement market. “It is a proud moment for us to source milk from farmers of Andhra Pradesh and offer this super food to the people of Vijayawada. We are confident that the people will incorporate Amul Fresh Milk and Curd into their daily diets,” said Chief General Manager Manoranjan Pani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp