Amul launches milk products in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF Ltd), which sells milk and a range of milk products under the brand name Amul, announced the launch of Amul Fresh Milk and Curd in Vijayawada on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu A launched Amul fresh milk and curd along with officials of the GCMMF Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu said milk is being sourced transparently from women dairy farmers in 1,400 villages in the State currently and the number of villages will be increased by another 3,000 in the coming two to three months. The milk procured in Andhra Pradesh was supplied to plants in other States till now. Henceforth, it will be sent to the Amul plant in Nuzvid.

Babu said farmers could get up to Rs 75 per litre in the future and it is the highest ever paid in milk procurement market. “It is a proud moment for us to source milk from farmers of Andhra Pradesh and offer this super food to the people of Vijayawada. We are confident that the people will incorporate Amul Fresh Milk and Curd into their daily diets,” said Chief General Manager Manoranjan Pani.