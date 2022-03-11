State police bag 23 SKOCH Awards, retain no. 1 rank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police have won 23 out of the 56 SKOCH Awards announced for the State for the year 2021. The honours include a gold and eight silver medals, and 15 Order of Merit Awards for excellence in the use of technology in policing, effective use of digital transformation and offering better services to citizens.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, DGP K Rajendranath Reddy said Andhra Pradesh ranks first in India in providing quality security services to its citizens, followed by Telangana and Gujarat in the second and third spots.

“The AP Police Department has retained its last year’s spot and ranked number one in India again after the SKOCH Group conducted a study on the services rendered to citizens by police and security agencies across the country,” he noted.

The State police chief added that the SKOCH awards are a testament to the fact that the police personnel at field-level respond to public concerns in a timely manner and act responsibly.

Congratulating the police department, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “I wholeheartedly commend the AP Police Department for its commitment to modern technology, ensuring that we are there for the protection of the victims... and setting an example for the entire country.”

Awards To Police HQ

Central Lock-up Monitoring System (gold)

Court Blaze (silver)

Women Help Desk (silver)

Automated Police Online Information System (silver)

Hawk vehicle (silver)

Prevention and Detection of Temple Offenses (SKOCH Order of Merit)

Implementation of ICJS (SKOCH Order of Merit)

Sanmanam (SKOCH Order of Merit)

Police units which won SKOCH Order of Unit

Visakhapatnam Rural for Project Vardhi, e-Malkana

Krishna for Grama Samrakshana Dalam; Police Welfare in pandemic

Prakasam for Integrated Command Control Centre, Digital Health Management

Chittoor for Technical Analysis Wing

Kadapa for I-Sparc, Tech Support on One Click

Ananthapur for Covid Treatment Tracker, Faction Control Cell, Covid Cell

Tirupati Urban and Chittoor units of the police department each won silver for 3-Netra and Operation Samaikhya, respectively