STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State police bag 23 SKOCH Awards, retain no. 1 rank

Honours include 1 gold, 8 silver medals; AP wins 56 awards in total.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers and MLAs congratulate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the State winning 56 SKOCH Awards, outside the Assembly on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police have won 23 out of the 56 SKOCH Awards announced for the State for the year 2021. The honours include a gold and eight silver medals, and 15 Order of Merit Awards for excellence in the use of technology in policing, effective use of digital transformation and offering better services to citizens. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, DGP K Rajendranath Reddy said Andhra Pradesh ranks first in India in providing quality security services to its citizens, followed by Telangana and Gujarat in the second and third spots. 

“The AP Police Department has retained its last year’s spot and ranked number one in India again after the SKOCH Group conducted a study on the services rendered to citizens by police and security agencies across the country,” he noted. 

The State police chief added that the SKOCH awards are a testament to the fact that the police personnel at field-level respond to public concerns in a timely manner and act responsibly. 

Congratulating the police department, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “I wholeheartedly commend the AP Police Department for its commitment to modern technology, ensuring that we are there for the protection of the victims... and setting an example for the entire country.”

Awards To Police HQ

  • Central Lock-up Monitoring System (gold)
  • Court Blaze (silver)
  • Women Help Desk (silver)
  • Automated Police Online Information System (silver)
  • Hawk vehicle (silver)
  • Prevention and Detection of Temple Offenses (SKOCH Order of Merit)
  • Implementation of ICJS (SKOCH Order of Merit)
  • Sanmanam (SKOCH Order of Merit)

Police units which won SKOCH Order of Unit

  • Visakhapatnam Rural for Project Vardhi, e-Malkana 
  • Krishna for Grama Samrakshana Dalam; Police Welfare in pandemic
  • Prakasam for Integrated Command Control Centre, Digital Health Management
  • Chittoor for Technical Analysis Wing 
  • Kadapa for I-Sparc, Tech Support on One Click
  • Ananthapur for Covid Treatment Tracker, Faction Control Cell, Covid Cell 

Tirupati Urban and Chittoor units of the police department each won silver for 3-Netra and Operation Samaikhya, respectively

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SKOCH Awards Andhra Police
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp