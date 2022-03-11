Upbeat BJP state chief Somu Veerraju says party will come to power in AP on development plank     

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the victory of the BJP in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other States is the victory of the people of the country, BJP AP chief Somu Veerraju on Thursday said that his party would come to power in Andhra Pradesh with development as its poll plank. Celebrating the victory of the party in UP, considered as the semi-finals for the 2024 general elections, with party activists and leaders in Vijayawada, Veerraju said the same result will come in Andhra Pradesh in future. He predicted that people will give the same mandate to the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Veerraju said the party would expose the failures of the YSRC government before the people and seek mandate. “We will take to the people the schemes and funds extended by the Centre to the State. After Independence, the people of Konaseema have not seen a railway track pass through the region and it is the BJP government which sanctioned funds for laying the track. The YSRC government, however, is not supporting the Centre,’’ he alleged.

Thanking the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for reimposing their faith in the BJP, party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari tweeted, “@BJP4India fulfils the aspiration of the people and with great humility will continue to do so!!!.’’

Party general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy tweeted, “The election results strongly vindicate BJP’s pro-poor and pro-active governance. Earlier, the people could not reach governments for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water.’’