93 sewage treatment plants to come up in urban Local bodies

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has allocated Rs 8,796 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department in the annual budget for 2022-23 as against Rs 8,727.08 crore in 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of smart cities in the State as against Rs 1,106.59 crore in 2021-22. No major allocation has been made in the budget for metro rail projects proposed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada - Amaravati. A sum of Rs 400 crore has been allocated for AMRUT as against Rs 379.83 crore in 2021-22.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said top priority has been given to supply of protected drinking water in all urban local bodies by strengthening the existing infrastructure and improving service levels.

Under the SDG-11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, 100% wards are covered in door-to-door waste collection. As a policy to Reduce, Recycle and Reuse municipal waste, AP has taken up 85 Integrated Solid Waste Management Projects and 32 projects are already functional. It has been planned to construct 93 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in 93 Urban Local Bodies with less than one lakh population in the next three years.

The amount of municipal solid waste (MSW) processed of the total MSW generated has increased from 48% in 2019-20 to 53.62% in 2021-22, the Finance Minister said.

Major allocations

Smart Cities - Rs 1,000 cr

AMRUT - Rs 400 cr

No allocation for metro rail projects

Amma Vodi benefits 44.5L women in State

In all, Rs 13,022 crore has been deposited in bank accounts of 44.5 lakh mothers, thereby benefiting 84 lakh children under Jagananna Amma Vodi. A sum of Rs 6,500 crore has been allocated for it in the budget for 2022-23. A sum of Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for Vidya Deevena and Rs 2,083.32 crore Vasathi Deevena

30.22 lakh house site pattas distributed

Under the government flagship programme Pedalandriki Illu, 30.22 lakh house site pattas have been distributed to women beneficiaries. In the second phase, 12.70 lakh houses are proposed in 7,141 layouts with a total project cost of Rs 22,860 crore. Discoms have been directed to provide external electrification in all layouts and budget has been allocated for it