Rs 11,482.37 crore for water resources, major share for Polavaram project 

The allocation, however, was less than Rs 13,237.70 crore set aside in the financial year 2021-22. 

Polavaram

By S Guru Srikanth
VIJAYAWADA: The State government has earmarked Rs 11,482.37 crore for the development of water resources in the Budget tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The allocation, however, was less than Rs 13,237.70 crore set aside in the financial year 2021-22. 

As per the revised estimates for 2021-22, the government has spent only Rs 8,428.23 crore on irrigation and now the question is how much will it spend in 2022-23. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Polavaram Irrigation Project is progressing as per schedule and is expected to be completed by 2023. The work of constructing R&R colonies is also going on simultaneously at a brisk pace for the rehabilitation of Project Displaced Families (PDFs). 

With the assurance of timely release of funds for expeditious completion of the national project from Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shakawat, the state government is confident of completing the project at the earliest.

“Our government has prioritised the major ongoing projects taken up under Jalayagnam,” Buggana said. According to him, Veligonda Project Tunnel-1 is completed. Nallamala Sagar reservoir is already completed, and R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) work is going on simultaneously to impound water in the reservoir and supply water during the next kharif in drought-prone areas of Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts. Sangam Barrage and Nellore Barrage across Pennar river in Nellore district are nearing completion to stabilise ayacut under Pennar Delta System, Kavali Canal, and Kanupur canal.

“Vamsadhara Project Phase-II of Stage-II and interlinking of Vamsadhara-Nagavali are scheduled for completion by June, 2022 to provide better irrigation facilities in Srikakulam. Owk Tunnel-II is scheduled to be completed by August 2022 to carry additional 10,000 cusecs of water to Gandikota dam,” he explained. 

Irrigation projects in north coastal districts have been allocated Rs 489.37 crores, those in Ongole Rs 1,094.39 crore, irrigation projects in Anantapur including HNSS Rs  338.67 crore and projects in Kurnool Rs 345.93 crore. 

An amount of Rs 76.79 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of Godavari Delta System and Rs 599.58 crore for completing projects including Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme in Krishna Delta. 

