NREDCAP, IOCL sign pact for feasibility study of charging infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP Ltd (NREDCAP) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a bilateral agreement to take up detailed feasibility studies in IOCL retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh for development charging infrastructure as part of the policy of State and Central governments to promote e-mobility.

NREDCAP is the State nodal agency for promotion of E-Mobility policy guidelines issued aimed at reducing emissions from vehicles. The E-Mobility policy aims to phase out all fossil fuel-based commercial and logistics vehicles in top four cities by 2024 and all cities by 2030. The affordable, safe, reliable and accessible charging infrastructure is key to the development of e-Mobility.

Accordingly, NREDCAP is working with various government departments and public sector undertakings to develop charging infrastructure in a grid of 3KMs X 3KMs in urban areas and 25 KM gap on both sides of the highways. IOCL AP and Telangana head R Sravan S Rao held discussions with NREDCAP VC and MD S Ramana Reddy on Friday and signed a bilateral agreement.

Rao explained about various schemes being taken up by IOCL, and said they plan to set up 10,000 charging stations across India by 2024. He said they are associated with CBG plants for cooking purposes with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and explained about the scheme of Hydrogen generation plants at various refineries.