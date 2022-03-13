STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag-Singapore flight five days a week from March 27

The Visakhaptnam airport hosted 1.48 lakh flyers in February, marginally higher than 1.40 lakh in January.

Visakhapatnam Airport

Visakhapatnam Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam airport hosted 1.48 lakh flyers in February, marginally higher than 1.40 lakh in January. It, however, handled 216 lesser flights last month than 1,586 in January. “Although rising, the passenger footfall are yet to reach the December figures, which were around 8,500 per day. Now footfalls are hovering between 6,000 and 7,000 a day,” airport director Srinivasa Rao said. Also, following the nod for operation of international flights, Scoot Airlines has decided to operate its Vizag to Singapore flight five days a week instead of the present three days, from March 27. The flight will be operated on Sunday, Monday, Wedne sday, Fr iday and Sunday. Another two flights, to Pune and Kadapa, from Vizag will be launched soon, he added.

Meanwhile, the airport advisory committee met on Saturday under the chairmanship of MP MVV Satyanarayana. It deliberated on various issues related to passenger facilitation, commencement of new flight routes, availability of night parking stands, status of ongoing expansion of terminal building and others. Satyanarayana assured the committee members that he will look into the pending issues of international cargo terminal, increase of slots for commercial flights during peak hours and restoring direct connectivity to Dubai.

