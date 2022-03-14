STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena to unveil future plans at meet

The stage is set for the ninth formation day celebrations of the Jana Sena Party at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency near Amaravati on Monday.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the ninth formation day celebrations of the Jana Sena Party at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency near Amaravati on Monday.

On the eve of the formation day fete, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the party is committed to unity and development of Telugu people, besides raising its voice against the oppressive regime in the State for the past two and a half years. In a message, Pawan said he will reveal the party’s future plans on the occasion and invited all people to attend the meeting. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the formation day celebrations.

Jana Sena activists are striving to ensure the success of the meet. The venue has been named after former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. The Jana Sena chief said they are not seeing the formation day as a meeting, but a platform to decide and guide the future politics of the State. The last two and a half years rule of YSRC will be critically analysed at the meet, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp