Jana Sena to unveil future plans at meet

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the ninth formation day celebrations of the Jana Sena Party at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency near Amaravati on Monday.

On the eve of the formation day fete, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the party is committed to unity and development of Telugu people, besides raising its voice against the oppressive regime in the State for the past two and a half years. In a message, Pawan said he will reveal the party’s future plans on the occasion and invited all people to attend the meeting. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the formation day celebrations.

Jana Sena activists are striving to ensure the success of the meet. The venue has been named after former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah. The Jana Sena chief said they are not seeing the formation day as a meeting, but a platform to decide and guide the future politics of the State. The last two and a half years rule of YSRC will be critically analysed at the meet, he said.