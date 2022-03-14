New variety of paddy gives promising yield

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: A new variety of paddy seed, NLR-3238, developed by scientists at Agriculture Research Station, Nellore, has been yielding good results on par with popular variety BPT 5204. NLR-3238 comes with a comparatively higher zinc composition (22.5 per cent) in the grain and is sustainable and viable to cultivate in all seasons.

The Research Station, which comes under Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University, is one of the leading research centres in the State, conducting studies on varieties of rice. The scientists have developed the seed by crossing MTU-1010 and BPT-5204 varieties, to get higher yield in a shorter time period. “NLR 3238 has been tested in soils at various places including Nellore and other parts of the Telugu States. We have introduced the seed in the market only after coming to a conclusion that it is environment-friendly. The new variety gives good yield on par with BPT-5204 and MTU-1010 varieties,” Dr Srilakshmi, a scientist at the research centre, said.

The scientists at ARS are now creating awareness among the farmers in the region on the new variety. Some farmers have already started cultivating the new variety and reportedly got good yields.

“I cultivated the NLR 3238 variety of paddy in Rabi and got four puttis of paddy as yield for one acre. The new variety comes with higher zinc composition. The seeds also attract less rot compared to other varieties. NLR 3238 is in good demand in the market,” said I Sudhakar Reddy, a farmer from Indukurpeta mandal.

Farmers from various parts of the district are coming forward to cultivate the new variety of paddy in the coming season.