Undertrial escapes from jail, surrenders on sister’s insistence

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 20-year-old undertrial prisoner escaped from the Kurnool district jail in Panchalingala on Saturday afternoon, keeping jail officials on their toes. However, by night, he surrendered before the jail officials, reportedly on the insistence of his sister.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP (Prisons) Ghani Naik said, “Chenchu Kullai alias Nani, a native of Abhipuram village in Mahanandi mandal, is an accused in a murder case. He escaped from jail during ‘Mulakat’, even though none of his relatives had come to visit him. He hoodwinked the officers and scaled the compound wall on Saturday afternoon and escaped.”

The DSP added that Nani went straight to his sister’s residence in Abhipuram, where she insisted him to surrender stating that more cases would be filed against him. By the time, the jail officials had alerted all local police stations in the district, informing them of the escape of the under-trial prisoner. Nani along with his sister came to the jail around 10:30 pm and surrendered before the officials, the DSP said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Ravi Kiran on Sunday visited the district jail to enquire about the incident. The DIG inspected the jail premises and functioning of the CCTV cameras. He also ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident. It has been learnt that some officers were served notices for being negligent on their duties.