SEB files 1,129 cases, arrest 677 from March 10 to 14  

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has registered 1,129 cases and arrested 677 persons during the state-wide raids conducted by it  from March 10 to 14.  

Published: 16th March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has registered 1,129 cases and arrested 677 persons during the state-wide raids conducted by it from March 10 to 14.  

During the raids, a continuation of Operation Parivarthana, SEB officials seized 13,471 litres of Illicit distilled (ID) liquor, 47 vehicles used for transportation of liquor and destroyed 5,76,710 litres of fermented Jaggery wash. In addition, three cases were registered against two persons for illegal possession of black jaggery and 68,618 kg of black jaggery was seized. 

Disclosing the particulars of the seizure, SEB commissioner Vineet Brijlal issued a press statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, cases of ID liquor are high in East Godavari, 308, followed by Chittoor (188), East Godavari (148) and Kurnool (100). The commissioner said the joint operation of the Special Enforcement Bureau and police yielded good results. He said 677 persons were arrested for their involvement in the illegal liquor trade. 

The teams seized 64,098 KGs of black jaggery and 39,700 litres of jaggery wash in West Godavari, 4,430 kg jaggery and 2.75 lakh litres of jaggery wash in East Godavari. Special teams have been constituted in all the 13 districts to continue raids against ID liquor. 

