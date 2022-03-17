No iota of truth in TDP propaganda on Jangareddygudem deaths: Dy CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has asserted that there is not an iota of truth in the charges of opposition TDP leaders attributing the deaths in Jangareddygudem to consumption of illicit liquor.

Speaking on the issue in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the opposition TDP was continuing the false propaganda on deaths in Jangareddygudem. On the death of Varadarajulu of Jangareddygudem, he alleged that the TDP resorted to malicious propaganda against the government and it even accused the Chief Minister of misleading the House. People need to know all the facts pertaining to Varadarajulu’s death, he said.

Varadarajulu who died at the Guntur government hospital on Tuesday night, fell ill at Jangareddygudem. He was first admitted to a hospital in Eluru on March 11. Later, he was shifted to the Guntur GGH for better treatment. “Soon after coming to know about it, I personally spoke to the Guntur GGH doctors at 3 pm on March 12,” Nani said.

When he enquired about the condition of Varadarajulu, the GGH Superintendent told him that he was suffering from brain hemorrhage. Though the doctors tried their best, Varadarajulu died at 7 pm on Tuesday. The medical report with complete details pertaining to the cause of death is yet to come, he stated.Holding placards in the Assembly, TDP members blamed the State government for the death of Varadarajulu.

Pointing out that all those who died should have the same symptoms if the cause of death was spurious liquor as alleged by TDP members, Nani said the victims of Jangareddygudem showed different symptoms. While some of them died due to renal problems, others succumbed to liver disease and cardiac arrest, he said.

Illicit liquor claimed Varadarajulu’s life, alleges Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday asked whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would term the death of Varadarajulu of Jangareddygudem natural. Lokesh said Varadarajulu’s wife was clearly saying that her husband fell ill only after he consumed illicit liquor. Speaking to mediapersons along with other TDP MLCs outside the Assembly, Lokesh accused Jagan of running away from holding a debate in the House on spurious liquor deaths. Like cowards, the Chief Minister and his ministers were creating confusion among people by making contradictory statements on deaths. While Jagan was saying all were natural deaths, the Health Minister maintained that four to six deaths ‘occurred’ due to illicit liquor, he pointed out. He demanded that Jagan resign for misleading the House on the issue of ‘hooch deaths’