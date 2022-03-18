STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Book online Arjitha Seva tickets from Sunday

Arjitha Seva quota for April, May, June to be released on March 20; Kalyanotsavam, Unjal tickets in offline mode

Published: 18th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of the TTD’s decision to resume all Arjitha Sevas from April 1, the online Arjitha Seva quota for April, May and June will be released at 10 am on March 20 at 10 am. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the TTD said the devotees should book their Arjitha Seva tickets on the official portal www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov. in and observe mandatory Covid- 19 guidelines for Srivari Darshan. The Arjitha Seva tickets of Suprabatham, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada Padmaradana and Nija Pada Darshan will be released through the online electronic dip system.

For booking Arjitha Seva tickets, the devotees should register online between 10 am on March 20 and 10 am on March 22. The tickets will be released in the electronic dip system and those allotted tickets shall be declared after March 22 (10 am) and it will be notified on TTD website, besides informing the devotees through SMS and email. The devotees should pay the cost of tickets within two days, the TT D said. However, the Arjitha Seva tickets of Kalyanotsavam and Unjal Seva Arjitha Brahmotsavam should be booked in the offline mode and allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. The TT D has appealed to the devotees coming for Srivari Darshan to compulsorily possess either Covid-19 negative certificate or papers for two doses of vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp