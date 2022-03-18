Book online Arjitha Seva tickets from Sunday

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of the TTD’s decision to resume all Arjitha Sevas from April 1, the online Arjitha Seva quota for April, May and June will be released at 10 am on March 20 at 10 am. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the TTD said the devotees should book their Arjitha Seva tickets on the official portal www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov. in and observe mandatory Covid- 19 guidelines for Srivari Darshan. The Arjitha Seva tickets of Suprabatham, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada Padmaradana and Nija Pada Darshan will be released through the online electronic dip system.

For booking Arjitha Seva tickets, the devotees should register online between 10 am on March 20 and 10 am on March 22. The tickets will be released in the electronic dip system and those allotted tickets shall be declared after March 22 (10 am) and it will be notified on TTD website, besides informing the devotees through SMS and email. The devotees should pay the cost of tickets within two days, the TT D said. However, the Arjitha Seva tickets of Kalyanotsavam and Unjal Seva Arjitha Brahmotsavam should be booked in the offline mode and allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. The TT D has appealed to the devotees coming for Srivari Darshan to compulsorily possess either Covid-19 negative certificate or papers for two doses of vaccination.