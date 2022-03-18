STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 75 more for RRR in Andhra movie theatres for first 10 days

In their representation, Rajamouli informed the government that Rs 336 crore was spent on the movie, excluding remuneration of cast and crew.

RRR

RRR poster (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders permitting the managements of cinema theatres to enhance ticket prices for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) movie by Rs 75 for all classes for 10 days from its release date, March 25. A few days ago, RRR director SS Rajamouli and his team called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli and submitted a representation urging the government to enhance the ticket prices for RRR. In their representation, Rajamouli informed the government that Rs 336 crore was spent on the movie, excluding remuneration of cast and crew. After examining the representation, the government has permitted the managements of cinema theatres to enhance the ticket price by Rs 75 for all classes for 10 days from March 25.

Speaking to the media, Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that the government would take a decision on the additional rates of film tickets without burdening the people and the film industry. All required permissions required for filming movies in AP are being given free of cost under the single window system and fees will be charged on par with that in Telangana or North India. The minister said that film shooting is being encouraged in AP. On March 7, the government released GO No. 13 fixing new ticket prices. As per the GO, if the budget of a movie exceeds Rs 100 crore, the government will allow theatre managements to increase ticket prices, on a case to case basis. However, 20 per cent of the movie should be filmed in AP. “Exemptions were given as RRR was filmed much before the GO was released,” the minister said.

