STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Stealth Omicron may trigger another COVID wave in India': IMA amid rising cases in Asia

The fastspreading Stealth Omicron variant is fuelling China’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago, it pointed out.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IMA Andhra Pradesh has urged people not to let down their guard against Covid-19 with decreasing cases, as reports indicate that stealth omicron, a new subvariant of omicron, which is more contagious than Omicron, is making its presence felt worldwide.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the IMA advised people to continue to wear masks and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

The fastspreading Stealth Omicron variant is fuelling China’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago, it pointed out.

“Each variant of Omicron has its own set of unique mutations. The most common was BA.1, which quickly spread across the world. BA.1 was almost entirely responsible for the record shattering spike in cases this winter, the so-called third wave. But there are a number of reasons that epidemiologists doubt that BA.2 will drive a massive surge. British researchers have found that BA.2 infection does not carry a higher risk of hospitalisation than BA.1,” IMA AP president Dr C Srinivasa Raju said.

At first, BA.1 is thousand times as common as BA.2. But in early 2022, BA.2, the so-called stealth omicron, started to be found in a larger proportion of new infections.

All versions of Omicron are highly contagious, which is why the variant swiftly crowded out earlier forms of the coronavirus, he added.

Raju said the vaccines continued to protect people against severe disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stealth omicron IMA Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp