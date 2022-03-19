1.53L quintals of rice seized in Andhra since 2019

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A whopping 1.53 lakh quintals of rice has been seized in vigilance raids in the State since 2019. However, Civil Supplies officials say it cannot be concluded that the seized rice was meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS).

According to the official data, East Godavari district has topped the list with the seizure of 23,303 quintals of rice, followed by Guntur (20,579 quintals), Prakasam (17,763 quintals) and West Godavari (17,642 quintals). Kadapa has recorded the lowest seizure of 1,761 quintals of rice. Though there are allegations from various quarters that the diversion of PDS rice is going on unabated in the State, the officials have stated that they initiated several measures to curb the black marketing of PDS rice.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Civil Supplies Department said, “Circumstantial evidence is crucial to come to a conclusion whether the seized rice is meant for the PDS or not. Except the bag used to pack the PDS rice, there is no other evidence to confirm that the rice is meant for the PDS. He said sometimes they can rely on the percentage of broken rice in the bag to confirm that it is PDS rice.

Listing out the measures taken by the department to check diversion of PDS rice to black market, he said criminal cases will be registered against smugglers of PDS rice.Cases will also be registered against them under the Essential Commodities Act and the AP State Targeted PDS (Control) Order for misuse and diversion of PDS rice. Rice aging test is also being conducted to identify the PDS rice, the official added.