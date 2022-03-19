STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Accident victim on a drive to spread awareness on spinal cord injuries

The realisation made Javed determined to set an example for many like him all over the world.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An accident left Mohammad Javed with an irreparable spinal cord injury that left him in a wheelchair for life. If the first responders had been careful, Javed of Chennai would have been as agile and active as any other 39-year-old. Ten years after the accident, Javed has now embarked on a self-driven cross-country tour to spread awareness on spinal cord injuries and first responder care. 

Speaking to TNIE, Javed said he launched his campaign, “MJ on Wheels,” on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day. His plan is to visit all the 28 States, and three Union Territories. 
“The accident on January 11, 2011, changed my life,” Javed said. “The situation would have been different if the first responders knew how to handle an accident victim.” 

Mohammad Javed

Javed was initially depressed that the injury had made him incapable of chasing his dreams. But later he realised that disability was more of a mindset rather than a physical challenge. He also realised that being confined to a wheelchair won’t restrict one from chasing his passion. 

The realisation made Javed determined to set an example for many like him all over the world. After setting off from Chennai, he reached Visakhapatnam via Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. His next stop is Bhubaneswar, from where he will proceed to Manipur. Employed with a corporate firm, Javed has so far covered 4,000 km. “On an average, I cover 400 km in seven to eight hours a day,” he said. 

Road accidents are the major cause for spinal cord injuries. As many as 1.2 lakh die and another 12 lakh are seriously injured in accidents in the country. The figures are mounting each year. The average age of a person with spinal cord injuries is 31. India has 1.5 million people with spine cord injuries with approximately 20,000 people are being added each year. 

The Ability People and the Spinal Foundation, in association with the Department of Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery of King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College, welcomed Javed to the city. Addressing the gathering, Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao asserted the importance of road safety measures to prevent accidents, head and spinal injuries and congratulated Javed for taking up a pan-India awareness initiative. 

KGH Superintendent P Mythili stressed on inter-departmental coordination among police, civil society and hospital for post-trauma rehabilitation of the injured persons in road accidents. KGH orthopaedician Lokanath said a proposal has been submitted to the health department for establishing a rehabilitation centre in Vizag. Founder of the The Ability People Dilip Patro, president of Primary Healthcare Foundation Manisha Palaskar and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MJ on Wheels Spinal Cord Injury
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp