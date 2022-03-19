STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambati demands inquiry into Pegasus claim

The MLA expressed doubts that Naidu might have bought the spyware through private entities and said that the former Chief Minister always indulged in unethical politics.

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu said the TDP’s true colours were exposed after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently spilled the beans on the Pegasus spyware. He demanded that Central and State governments probe the matter. Speaking to media persons on Friday, Ambati said Banerjee had categorically stated that the Chandrababu Naidu government was in possession of the controversial spyware.

“She revealed in the Assembly that the Andhra Pradesh government had Pegasus during Naidu’s regime and added that she was neither a friend of the YSRC nor an enemy of Naidu. In fact, the TDP and the TMC were in the Grand Alliance during the 2019 elections,” he observed. Ambati said though the YSRC did not make any allegations against TDP with regard to Pegasus, the opposition party was scared and reacting aggressively, which raised doubts.“Naidu should condemn the Mamata Banerjee’s statements and file a defamation suit against her. This is a must to prove his innocence. Else people will be forced to believe that her claims are true,” he said. 

The MLA expressed doubts that Naidu might have bought the spyware through private entities and said that the former Chief Minister always indulged in unethical politics. He said the YSRC had already stated that the TDP was tapping phones when it was in power, and its proofs were being revealed now.

