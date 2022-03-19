AP Govt plans to restore 9,200 tanks, build 3,250 check dams

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State water resources department has come up with proposals for restoration of 9,200 tanks, construction of 3,250 check dams and carrying out repair works for 600 irrigation channels with a financial outlay of Rs 2,100 crore. The purpose is to bridge the gap ayacut of 4.5 lakh acres to irrigation channels over the next three financial years (2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25).

In 2022-23, as many as 2,500 tanks will be restored, 650 check dams will be built and 150 irrigation channels will be repaired at a cost of Rs 650 crore to bridge the gap of 1.5 lakh acres.In the subsequent fiscal, to bridge the gap of 1.5 lakh acres another 3,200 tanks will be restored, 1,300 check dams will be constructed and repair works for 200 irrigation channels will be taken up at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

In 2024-25, Rs 750 crore will be used for restoration of 3,500 tanks, construction of 1,300 check dams and repairing 250 irrigation channels.Restoration of minor irrigation tanks is one of the objectives of the government’s flagship programme Navaratnalu. Their desilting, arresting leakages, breach restoration, reconstruction of weirs and sluices have been proposed.

Equal stress is on rehabilitation and modernisation of the medium irrigation tanks with an objective to minimise the gap ayacut area by improving the irrigation efficiency of the existing tanks in the cascades and individual tanks.

The water resources department had proposed 693 civil works covering 1000 tanks for stabilisation of 2,26,552 acres with a cost of Rs 792.10 crores. Out of them, 441 works were sanctioned and agreements concluded for 346 covering 523 tanks at Rs 421.73 crore. While 306 works are still under progress, 40 have been completed.

The State government had proposed restoration of 445 minor irrigation schemes and modernisation of 21 medium projects under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Phase - II.Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 445 MI Schemes were prepared in accordance with Central Water Commission (CWC) norms and as directed by the JICA survey team.

The State technical advisory committee later approved all 445 MI schemes for Rs 253.05 crores. Till date, 371 tanks were approved and tenders were called for 87. Three were completed so far, 49 were grounded and are at various stages and works eight are yet to commence.