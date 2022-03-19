STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical student alleges ragging, files complaint 

National Medical Commission directs college to launch a probe into allegations

Published: 19th March 2022 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ragging complaint filed by a first-year student of Guntur Medical College with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has created ripples in the student community.The complaint filed on the NMC official website on March 16 stated that seniors were forcing first-year students to wear only formal dresses with full sleeves in the hostel.

Following this, the commission instructed college principal Dr Ch Padmavathi to launch a probe into the incident.The principal launched an investigation. Speaking to mediapersons, Padmavathi said, “None of the first-year students came forward to complain about the ragging incident when they held a discussion on the issue on Thursday.”

All senior year students were given counselling. The principal warned students that strict action will be taken if they were found involved in ragging.She also said that a report will be submitted to the NMC after the probe is completed.A medical student told TNIE that they were unaware that such things were happening in the hostel until the principal assembled them and talked about it on Thursday.

In 2014, a ragging case became a hot topic after students approached the CMO alleging that senior students forced first-year students to do their chores.After the incident, the college set up an anti-ragging control room, counselling cell and vigilance committees in both men’s and women’s hostels.

Since then no such incident has been reported till now. Padmavathi also said that CCTV cameras have been set up in hostels and surveillance will be increased in the college and more cameras will be installed.
Dinner timings have been changed so that seniors and juniors can dine separately. Anti-ragging boards will be set up in hostels from Friday and surprise visits will be conducted frequently to prevent any such incidents in the future, she added.
 

