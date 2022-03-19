STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Men of Kurnool village dress as women to worship Kamadeva

The festival of colours is celebrated for two days. On the first day of the festival, Rathotsavam is held in the temple in the evening, he added. 

Published: 19th March 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: People of Santhekudlur village bordering Karnataka, have a tradition of celebrating Holi in a different manner. As per the tradition, young and married men in the village donning women’s attire visit the local Rati Manmatha temple and offer prayers to Kamadeva. They also offer silk clothes to the presiding deity as per the custom. They celebrated the festival of colours as per the tradition on Friday. 

A man in the attire of a woman goes to
Rati Manmatha temple at Santhekudlur
in Kurnool district on Friday | Express

Explaining the strange tradition, Rati Manmatha temple priest Vijaya Kumar said, “It is a belief among villagers that Kamadeva will bless the families with happiness and prosperity if the Lord is worshipped by men in the attire of a woman on the occasion of Holi.” The villagers who settled in nearby towns in Kurnool district and major metros Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, used to come to their native place Santhekudlur for Holi every year to worship Kamadeva. 

The festival of colours is celebrated for two days. On the first day of the festival, Rathotsavam is held in the temple in the evening, he added. K Guru Lingappa, a fertiliser dealer who offered prayers at Rati Manmatha temple dressed as a woman, said the tradition has been continuing in the village for several centuries. “I have been following the path shown by my ancestors and worshipping Kamadeva in the  woman’s attire on the occasion of Holi every year. My business in Adoni is flourishing due to the blessings of Kamadeva and  Lord Basavanna,” he said. Echoing the same sentiment, Chinna Hothurappa said he is leading a happy life due to the blessings of Kamadeva. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Men of Kurnool
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp