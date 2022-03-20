Clock tower erected to pay homage to Covid warriors

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has erected a clock tower at Visweswaraiah Circle in the city as a mark of respect and to pay tribute to all Covid-19 frontline workers.

Set up at Rs 25 lakh, the clock tower was officially inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Kurnool mayor BY Ramaiah, MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, MLA MA Hafeez Khan and civic chief DK Balaji. The structure represents a doctor, a cop and a sanitary worker.

Praising the services of all frontline workers, particularly during the first wave of Covid-19, the mayor said the civic body has established an installation on Sundaraiah Circle to salute their “invaluable” services in keeping the city clean and healthy.

To attract more tourists to the city, mini Kondareddy Fort at C Camp circle is being installed, and the city is being redecorated to give it a touch of history, he added.