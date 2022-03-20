Left without jobs, parents shift kids to govt schools

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: K Parthasarathy, a private school teacher who lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was left with no option but to enrol his two children in a government school after withdrawing them from a private institution unable to bear their school expenses. Parthasarathy, who is now working as an accountant in a private marketing firm, used to get 50% fee concession for his children’s studies when he worked as a teacher.

Express Illustration

“Initially, I was reluctant to enrol my children in the government school, but had no other option. After seeing the development of government schools in the State, I let them continue in the government school without reconsidering my decision after I got a job in a private firm,” he said.

This is not the case of just Parthasarathy alone, but there are several such instances being reported in the State. AP has been witnessing a massive shift of students from private institutions to government schools for the past two years.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 2021, the enrolment of children in the age group of 6-14 in government schools has increased from 62.2% in 2018 to 70.6% in 2021, which can be attributed to several factors, including financial distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to middle class and lower middle class people.

97.5% of children received textbooks: Status report

The closure of several private institutions also forced the children to opt for government schools. The education department data shows that 2,02,599 students moved from private to government schools in the State this academic year.

Rani, a class VI student of SKBM Municipal School in the city who shifted from a private institution last academic year, said initially she found it very difficult to adapt to new environment, especially due to lack of proper infrastructure compared to her previous institution. “I gradually got used to new environment. Now, I’m enjoying it very much,” she said.

The implementation of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, mid-day meal and other development and welfare schemes have also contributed to increase in student enrolment in government schools.

2L moved to govt schools