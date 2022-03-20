STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada GGH docs perform first heart surgery

The surgery was performed on March 4 and the patient has recovered.

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of doctors at Vijayawada New Government General Hospital (GGH) successfully performed the hospital’s first open heart surgery on one A Krupakar (50) of Ganguru, at the newly opened Cardiothoracic unit. The surgery was performed on March 4 and the patient has recovered.

Disclosing the details before media persons on the hospital premises here on Saturday, hospital superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar said that cardio thoracic surgeon Dr Prasanth Prabhu and his team performed the surgery on a freelance basis, since there is no fulltime  cardiac surgeon available at the hospital.

Kiran Kumar said that the patient came to the hospital during the last week of February and complained of chest pain and gastritis. Doctors conducted various medical tests, including an angiogram and decided to perform an open heart surgery on Krupakar.

