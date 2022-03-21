STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC serves notices to builders, asks them to enforce safety regulations

Construction works have been stopped at the site.

Published: 21st March 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the incident of three workers getting killed in a mudslide at a construction site in the city on Wednesday, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up preventive measures and conducted inspections at new construction sites, said civic body chief Nishant Kumar in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that seven construction sites with foundations for cellars were found in Lalitha Nagar, Nalanda Nagar, Udyoga Nagar, Lakshmipuram main road, Muthyala Reddy Nagar, Nallapadu main road, Gorantla area in the city.

Out of the seven sites, permissions for cellars were taken for six sites, out of which the safety measures were violated at Gorantla site and Muthyala Reddy Nagar site, where the accident happened. Construction works have been stopped at the site.

He also said notices were served to the builders by the GMC town planning department to take all safety measures and follow regulations within the next seven days. If failed, stern action will be taken and permissions will be revoked under, he warned builders. He also urged the people to inform the GMC, if they find irregularities at construction sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation GMC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp