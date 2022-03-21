GMC serves notices to builders, asks them to enforce safety regulations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the incident of three workers getting killed in a mudslide at a construction site in the city on Wednesday, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up preventive measures and conducted inspections at new construction sites, said civic body chief Nishant Kumar in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that seven construction sites with foundations for cellars were found in Lalitha Nagar, Nalanda Nagar, Udyoga Nagar, Lakshmipuram main road, Muthyala Reddy Nagar, Nallapadu main road, Gorantla area in the city.

Out of the seven sites, permissions for cellars were taken for six sites, out of which the safety measures were violated at Gorantla site and Muthyala Reddy Nagar site, where the accident happened. Construction works have been stopped at the site.

He also said notices were served to the builders by the GMC town planning department to take all safety measures and follow regulations within the next seven days. If failed, stern action will be taken and permissions will be revoked under, he warned builders. He also urged the people to inform the GMC, if they find irregularities at construction sites.