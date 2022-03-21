More government outlets to sell edible oil for less

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rythu Bazaars are selling edible oil at a lower price and other government outlets, too, will offer the commodity in the coming days, the director general of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department said, adding that surprise checks on traders were being carried out to prevent the hoarding of edible oil under the cover of Russia-Ukraine war.

V&E Director General S Bagchi said 1,890 inspections were carried out till Sunday, and 59 cases were registered under the Essential Commodities (EC) Act and Legal Metrology Act, besides confiscating oil stocks for selling them at a higher price than the MRP. An additional 38 cases were registered under the Food Safety Act for selling adulterated, unhealthy oil, and eight criminal cases for peddling inferior quality oil in the name of popular brands.

Bagchi said 1,660 MTs of edible oil worth Rs 29 crore was seized from traders in March. In Krishna district, the department seized 5.67 metric tonnes of Priya Gold palm oil stored without exhausting old stocks.

He said edible oil prices have been soaring across the country “We have identified several traders in the State selling edible oils above and over the wholesale price at stock points. A meeting with traders concerned was convened and they have been warned of stern action if they continue to trouble the consumers,” he added.

Vigilance seeks public support to counter hoarders

Bagchi requested the public to contact the V&E on 9440906254 via WhatsApp or SMS to pass on relevant information.

The surprise checks were being carried out jointly with coordination with Civil Supplies, Food Safety, Legal Metrology and other concerned departments, V&E chief Bagchi said, adding a case was registered and 56.624 metric tonnes of edible oils worth Rs 93.52 lakh was seized in Srikakulam district, followed by three cases in Visakhapatnam, besides confiscating 164.434 MT edible oils worth Rs 2.67 crore.

In East Godavari, 10 cases were registered and 181.100 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 3.43 crore was seized. The V&E registered six cases in West Godavari and seized 91.327 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 1.43 crore, and two cases were registered in Krishna and seized 57.687 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 86.88 lakh. In Guntur, nine cases were registered oil worth Rs 4. 51 crore was seized, and 15 cases were registered in Prakasam besides confiscating 151.375 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 2.28 crore.

Four cases were registered in Nellore district, and 274.611 metric tonnes of oil worth Rs 6.30 crore was seized.