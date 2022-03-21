TTD releases Arjitha Seva tickets after two years

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After a long gap of two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday released Arjitha Seva tickets through online mode. Pilgrims can enrol their names till March 22 on the official TTD website, to perform Seva on the date of their choice in April.

From Suprabhatham to Ekantha Seva or Pavalimpu Seva , Seva tickets for Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, Kalayanotsavam, Brahmotsavam , Dolotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva along with weekly sevas such as Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana, Sahasra Kalisabhishekam, Thiruppavada and Abhishekam Seva can be booked online.

One has to enrol their names along with their contact numbers till March 22, following which, the TTD, through electronic dip system will allot tickets. The devotee who was picked for Seva by the computer will get an SMS of the date and seva chosen, according to which, he can plan his pilgrimage to Tirumala.

The TTD has made available 270 Suprabhatham tickets, 10 Archana tickets, 10 Thomala , 60 Ashtadalam tickets, 750 Nija Pada Darshanam tickets, 475 Kalayanotsavam, 150 Unjala Seva, 275 Arjitha Brahmotsavam and 600 Sahasra Deepalanakara Seva tickets for booking online.

The TTD will release `300 Special Entry Darshan tickets quota for the month of April on March 21 at 10 am. Speaking to the media, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said, “We are releasing 25,000 SED tickets per day for the months of April, May and June on March 21,22 and 23 respectively. Devotees are requested to book their tickets online.”