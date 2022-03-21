TTD to replace 5K ceiling fans, install solar system in schools, colleges   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to enter into an agreement with the State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) for the replacement of the existing 5,000 ceiling fans with Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans at TTD buildings in the first phase.

BLDC fans are highly energy-efficient and could save around 0.88 million units per annum, worth Rs 62 lakh. The investment worth can be saved in just two years and two months, officials said. APSEEDCO is a joint-venture of power utilities in the State.

Participating in a webinar held recently, TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy said the devasthanams is extremely conscious about utilisation of energy, and strongly believes in pro-environmental actions. Therefore, complete focus has been laid on energy-efficient projects and promotion of renewable energy sources, he said. “The TTD’s initiative to go with energy-efficient appliances will encourage others to look at green solutions that will help the society and the environment as well. The TTD, which is recognised as the best pilgrimage destination in the country, is now focussed to become a role model,” he added.

Besides BLDC fans, the TTD has also decided to replace the existing water pumping systems with energy-efficient pumping sets, and install LED lighting and solar rooftop systems. The AP State Energy Conservation Mission will implement some portion of the green projects to be taken up. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will extend financial support.

Also, the TTD will be soon installing 2.2 MW rooftop solar system in all colleges/schools in Tirupati and its buildings in Tirumala with the support of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) and other agencies.

Energy secretary B Sreedhar said taking energy-efficient measures are highly significant for a sustainable future and Andhra Pradesh is considered one of the best States that promote renewable energy.

NREDCAP MD S Ramana Reddy said BEE secretary RK Rai, in a communication to the agency, said the central body has selected TTD for a study on net-zero energy feasibility along with Shirdi Sai temple in Maharashtra, Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Leh Palace in Leh, Ladakh.

The BEE intended to conduct feasibility in 5 tourist places for Net Zero Energy Tourist locations with an objective to promote sustainable tourism in India which will pave the way for improving energy efficiency of tourist sites and surroundings, leading them to Net Zero Energy developments.

APSECM officials said as per the third party investment grade energy audit recommended replacing 118 old pump sets with a total capacity of 3,277 horsepower with the ones with 2,659 HP. The expected savings from the replacement of the pumps are 4.5 MU per annum with a benefit of Rs 3.17 crore with a simple payback of one year.

