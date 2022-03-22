STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM to seek Centre’s help for war-hit pupils  

Promises to write to Centre to safeguard interests of Ukraine students, besides extending all help to them 

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ukraine returnees call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promising to extend all help to medical students who returned from the war-torn Ukraine, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said he directed officials to explore ways and means to ensure that the medicos’ future is not affected.A delegation of Ukraine returnees met the Chief Minister in the Secretariat on Monday and thanked him for helping them return safely to their hometowns from the war-hit country.

Jagan said he would write a letter to the Centre urging it to show alternatives to the medical students returned from Ukraine to continue their studies. It is the responsibility of the State government to help the students when they are in distress, he said. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of officials for the safe evacuation of AP students from the war-torn Ukraine by coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

AP Ukraine Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society president Medapati Venkat, CEO K Dinesh Kumar, Task Force Committee member Ahmed Babu, Andhra Pradesh Special Representative for North America Panduga conyala Rathnakar, Special Representative for the United Kingdom Ravi Reddy and other officials were present.

918 returned from Ukraine
The State government has left no stone unturned for safe evacuation of AP medical students stranded in Ukrain. In all,  692 students were brought back to the State from Ukraine safely. Of the total, 549 students arrived at Delhi airport and 143 at Mumbai airport. In all, 226 students and others returned from Ukraine on their own, taking the total number of returnees to AP to 918
 

TAGS
Ukraine Medical student Ukraine Jagan Mohan Reddy
Comments

