ESI hospital in Vizag will be renovated with Rs 22 crore: Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The status of seven new Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals in the State is at different stages, ranging from land allotment to construction, the Union Ministry of Labour said on Monday. Responding to a question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the reconstruction of the ESI hospital in Rajamahendravaram has been entrusted to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with a sanctioned cost of Rs 97.97 crore and an amount of Rs 10.90 crore has been released.

Similarly, the renovation work of existing ESI hospital at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam has been entrusted to CPWD for which Rs 21.79 crore was sanctioned in 2019 and Rs 19.16 crore was released.With respect to demolition and reconstruction of the ESI hospital in Vijayawada, the works have been entrusted to CPWD and estimates have not been received by the ministry. “The projects at Guntur, Penukonda, Sri City and Nellore are at land allotment stages and theproject at Atchutapuram is at land possession stage. The remaining three projects are at different stages of construction,’’ the Union minister said.The ministry had also sanctioned and partly released funds for the ESI hospitals at Vizianagaram and Kakinada.