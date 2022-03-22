Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal yet to issue notification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal (KWDT -II) (Brajesh Kumar Tribunal) has not given gazette notification for its recommendations, said Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bisweswar Thuda.In a written reply to the question raised by YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said KWDT-II was constituted in 2004 to resolve the interstate water disputes of Krishna river. In 2011, Andhra Pradesh filed a special leave petition against the states Karnataka and Maharashtra with regard to the Krishna river water sharing and those respective governments filed petitions separately.