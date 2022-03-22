STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway commissions new 186 kms double-line

According to the SCR officials, the entire project is now operational with double-line along with electrification except for a small stretch of 35 Kms between Aravalli-Nidadavolu.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned 45 kms of double-line and electric traction between Bhimavaram-Narsapur and Bhimavaram-Aravalli. The commissioning of doubling with electrification in these sections will provide continuous  rail connectivity, along with electrification, for a combined distance of 186 kms between Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Aravalli. 

According to the SCR officials, the entire project is now operational with double-line along with electrification except for a small stretch of 35 Kms between Aravalli-Nidadavolu.The commissioning of doubling of these sections between Bhimavaram-Narsapur and Bhimavaram-Aravalli along with electrification is part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project.

The project was sanctioned in 2011-12 for a distance of 221 kms with an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. It was executed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).The project will boost development of the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

Works in the leftover section i.e., between Aravalli-Bhimavaram or a distance of 35 kms are nearing completion. SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented the entire team of Vijayawada division and the RVNL authorities for commissioning of double-line with electrification between Aravalli-Bhimavaram-Narsapur section.

