Spurt in health problems after recovery from Covid matter for concern: Experts 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There have been reports of varied problems being experienced by several people after recovery from Covid. Though most of the problems are not severe in nature, how long they will continue is not known immediately, according to Dr N Dwarakanath, Superintendent of Gitam Hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Dwarakanath said over 20% of people who recovered from Covid, are visiting hospital with complaints of extreme weakness, fatigue, severe diarrhoea, nausea, stomach ache, vomiting, spurt in sugar levels among diabetics, fever, breathing problems such as asthma, consistent cough etc.

N Dwarakanath

Though situation is not alarming, there should be in-depth studies by ICMR to chalk out strategy to tackle the complaints. In the first wave there were no post-Covid complications. They were reported only after the second and third waves. The main reason is less immunity among people after recovery, he said.

Dr G Uday Kiran, pulmonary medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital, said the post-Covid condition, also known as ‘long-Covid’ refers to the series of long-term symptoms that some people experience after recovery. In some cases, the condition after Covid can affect the ability of people to perform routine activities. These symptoms may appear from the first illness or develop after recovery, he said.

Dr Dwarakanath said children coming with complaints of diarrhoea turned out to be of Covid recovered. Even their parents were not aware that their wards were affected and recovered from the virus, he said.Though Omicron was not severe, more people were affected due to its high transmissibility. Most of the people recovered from virus without any hospital admission. The long standing symptoms are found among those who have taken booster dose, he noted.

He said people with comorbodities should seek medical advice if they are suffering from such symptoms. He said they are not giving treatment for virus and treating only symptoms and there is no need for giving steroids. Dr Dwarakanath said they have set up clinic in the hospital for post-Covid care. There is a need to set up post- Covid care clinics by ICMR across the country, he added.