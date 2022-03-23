STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man dies trying to prevent two kids from drowning, saves one 

A man died trying to rescue two minors from drowning in the pond at Kakinada Boat Club, on Tuesday night.

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A man died trying to rescue two minors from drowning in the pond at Kakinada Boat Club, on Tuesday night. He was able to save one of the two kids. 

According to the police and eye-witnesses, two siblings from Kakinada town —Konda Charan and Chaitanya, aged 8 and 12 —went to the pond to get some relief from the sweltering heat and humid conditions. They entered the pond to take a dip, but could not swim in the murky waters. 

Fifty-two-year-old N Madhusudhana Rao, who hailed from Vijayawada city and was strolling there, noticed the children shouting for help and jumped into the the water to help them. He could catch hold of Chaitanya and the latter was pulled out of the waters by the passersby.  

In an attempt to rescue Charan, Madhusudhana Rao himself got stuck in the murky waters and drowned along with Charan, the police said. Madhusudhana Rao worked with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in Vijayawada. 

He was visiting the East Godavari headquarters to meet his daughter and grandchildren. His daughter and grandchildren were with him when the incident took place.

Kakinada deputy superintendent of police Bheema Rao, Sarpavaram inspector A Murali Krishna and assistant district fire officer B Yesubabu took up search operation and recovered the bodies. 

Chaitanya was rushed to Kakinada government general hospital for treatment while the bodies of Charan and Madhusudhana Rao were shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Sarpavaram police registered a case and are investigating.

