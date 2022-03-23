STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Sand mining row hits works 

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:53 AM

Polavaram

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram project head works were interrupted on Tuesday after Jaypee Group prevented around 200 tipper lorries deployed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) from ferrying sand mined from the River Godavari to the construction site. 

Jaypee prevented the vehicles as it has been awarded a contract to mine sand in the State. MEIL is executing the irrigation project.

Stating that sand mining was their responsibility, Jaypee representatives stalled works at the river bank. They said permission from the mining department was required.

Resolution to sand mining issue likely soon: Official

Although MEIL representatives explained that the executing company of Polavaram project could mine sand and they had the required permissions, Jaypee refused to budge. 

In a March 19, 2022, order, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar had directed the East Godavari district Collector not to allow sand mining by private agencies in the sand reaches near the project area (up to 10 metres downstream) of Polavaram spillway. 

The collector was also told allow MEIL to ply vehicles for transporting sand to Polavaram project site. 
Even though the orders were cited to the Jaypee Group representatives, they stood adamant and did not allow the sand mining. Polavaram project chief engineer Sudhakar Babu said steps have been initiated to resolve the issue.

