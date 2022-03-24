STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Women's safety programme 'Disha' gets 163 more patrol vehicles

Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present.
 

Published: 24th March 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Disha patrol vehicles and caravans flagged off by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 163 Disha patrol vehicles and 18 caravans at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the vehicles were procured to further reduce the response time to distress calls from women and children.

As many as 900 two-wheelers and 3,000 other vehicles are being used now and they will be equipped with GPS. The caravans, equipped with restrooms and dressing rooms, were procured to cater to the needs of policewomen. 

Reiterating that the State government accorded top priority to law and order, Jagan said there should be no compromise on the safety and security of women. About 1.16 crore women have downloaded Disha App in the State. All Disha patrol vehicles are connected to the control room through GPS. 

The staff will respond within 4-5 minutes in towns and 8-10 minutes in villages on receiving distress calls, he added. Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha Disha app Disha patrol vehicles
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp