Andhra Pradesh: Women's safety programme 'Disha' gets 163 more patrol vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 163 Disha patrol vehicles and 18 caravans at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the vehicles were procured to further reduce the response time to distress calls from women and children.

As many as 900 two-wheelers and 3,000 other vehicles are being used now and they will be equipped with GPS. The caravans, equipped with restrooms and dressing rooms, were procured to cater to the needs of policewomen.

Reiterating that the State government accorded top priority to law and order, Jagan said there should be no compromise on the safety and security of women. About 1.16 crore women have downloaded Disha App in the State. All Disha patrol vehicles are connected to the control room through GPS.

The staff will respond within 4-5 minutes in towns and 8-10 minutes in villages on receiving distress calls, he added. Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were present.

