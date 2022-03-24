Andhra trio arrested for robbing commuters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urban police nabbed three persons for attacking commuters and stealing money from them on Wednesday. According to the police, Abdul Ghani, Musthafa and Prasad, residents of Guntur in order to earn easy money, targeted lone commuters in remote areas and attacked them and robbed them. On March 17, they attacked a person and stole Rs 4,500 cash, mobile and fled the scene. After receiving a complaint, the police began an investigation and nabbed the trio at Vinjanampadu road in the city. The police recovered the mobile and Rs 2,500 cash from them. The accused were booked in similar cases in various police stations.